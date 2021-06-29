Microsoft releases first Windows 11 Insider Preview build

Microsoft has released the first Windows 11 Insider Preview build.

“We are excited to release the first Windows 11 Insider Preview build to the Dev Channel, Build 22000.51,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

The tech giant will finalise the product in the coming months and will gain feedback from users based on the early preview.

Some important features such as Microsoft Teams integration and Android apps in the Microsoft Store are missing from the preview and will be rolled out over the coming months.

Key features

The preview includes a range of new features including the new visual design and the revamped Start menu which is now at the centre of the task bar.

Start will also include a cloud-powered “Recommended” section that shows a user’s recently opened files from both their PC and across their devices like their smartphone with OneDrive.

The Taskbar is also centred with new animations.

The OS also includes updates to Notification Center & Quick Settings.

The lower right corner of Taskbar has a button for Notification Center (WIN + N) and Quick Settings (WIN + A).

“Notification Center is the home for all your notifications in the OS and a full-month calendar view. Quick Settings is the place for you to manage common PC settings quickly and easily like Volume, Brightness, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Focus Assist,” Microsoft explained.

Users will also see media playback controls directly above Quick Settings when playing music or videos in Microsoft Edge or streaming music in apps like Spotify.

It has also revamped File Explorer with a “clean” look and a new command bar. It has introduced new context menus when right-clicking in File Explorer or on the desktop.

“App developers will be able to extend the new context menus. We are working to publish documentation for app developers on how to do this with their apps soon,” it said.

In addition to brand new default themes for Windows 11 for both dark and light mode, it also includes four additional themes and new sounds.

The preview also contains the new Widgets feature. Users can click on the widgets icon on the Taskbar, swipe from the left using touch, or hit WIN + W on their keyboard to see their widgets slide out from the left, over their desktop.

“You can personalize your experience by adding or removing widgets, re-arranging, resizing, and customizing the content,” it said.

The set of widgets currently provided by the tech giant focus on a user’s calendar, weather, local traffic, Microsoft To-Do lists, photos from OneDrive, sports and esports, stock watchlist, and tips.

It also includes an integrated feed of personalized news with the latest content from over 4,500 global brands like The New York Times or BBC.

The preview also brings new multitasking features including Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops as showcased at the Windows event along with the new docking experience for multiple screens.

For smaller screens, users will be offered a set of four snap layouts. They can also invoke the snap layouts flyout with the WIN + Z keyboard shortcut.

The build also includes an early preview of the new Microsoft Store.

“We’ll continue to build and refine the Store. This build reveals a first look at the Store’s all-new design; in the coming months you’ll see us add other features,” it said.

Other features include updates to input including touch, inking and voice with new themes for the Touch keyboard and updated gestures.

Settings on Windows 11 now has left-handed navigation that persists between pages. Settings pages will also have new “hero controls” at the top that highlight key information and frequently used settings.

“These new hero controls span across several category pages like System, Bluetooth & devices, Network & Internet, Personalization, Accounts, and Windows Update,” it explained.

Microsoft is also bringing Wi-Fi 6E to the Windows ecosystem.

Alongside the Windows 11 preview, the tech giant is also releasing a preview of its Office refresh for Windows 11 with an updated UI.

How to install

Users will be required to register for the Windows 11 Insider program to try out the new build. Once registered, they can go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program on a Windows 10 device to enable the Dev Channel and get the Windows 11 builds.

Users will require the necessary compatible hardware for trying out the new OS. Microsoft has said that it will be waiving its new hardware requirements during this preview period for users who have been testing Windows builds before June 24. Other users will need to check compatibility with their device using Microsoft’s PC Health Check app.

Known issues

Users must remain cautious and are recommended to not install the preview on machines that they use daily as the build contains certain known issues which the tech giant has also included in the blog.

For instance, the taskbar will not be shown across multiple monitors but will return in an upcoming build. The preview window may not display the entire window when hovering over Task View on the taskbar, Microsoft said.

When upgrading a device with multiple user accounts to Windows 11, Settings will fail to launch.

Other issues include the install button not being functional yet in some “limited scenarios.”

The tech giant is also working on fixing an issue that’s preventing unpinning apps from Start, making the command bar in File Explorer disappear, or hiding snap.