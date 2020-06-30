Microsoft releases free tool to recover deleted files

Microsoft recently released its Windows File Recovery tool, which helps users recover files that they may have mistakenly deleted.

The free tool is a command-line app that helps users recover various types of files and documents from local hard drives, USB drives and SD cards.

“For photos, documents, videos and more, Windows File Recovery supports many file types to help ensure that your data is not permanently lost,” reads the app description.

The tool, however, does not work in terms of recovery of files on cloud storage or network file shares.

It is advisable that users use the tool in order to recover their deleted files as soon as possible to ensure that important files are not overwritten.

The tool works with files, including MP3 files, MP4 videos, PDF documents, JPEG images, and Microsoft Office files such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents, the Verge reported.

The tool’s default mode is set for NTFS file systems, which is useful to recover items from hard drive, SSD (*limited by TRIM), USB drive, or memory cards.

The second signature mode allows users to recover file types across FAT, exFAT, and ReFS file systems.

Prior to Windows File Recovery, users could retrieve their important files with the help of Microsoft’s Previous Versions feature in Windows 10. However, the feature would have to be enabled from File History as it is disabled by default, the Verge report said.

The Windows File Recover tool works with the Windows 10 version 19041.0 or higher.