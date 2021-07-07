Microsoft releases security update for Windows Print Spooler service

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Microsoft has released an emergency security update for several versions of Windows to address a critical vulnerability in the Windows Print Spooler service.
The vulnerability, dubbed PrintNightmare, was revealed last week as security researchers accidentally published a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit code.
The tech giant has rated the vulnerability documented in CVE-2021-34527 as critical as attackers can remotely execute code with system-level privileges on affected devices.
“A remote code execution vulnerability exists when the Windows Print Spooler service improperly performs privileged file operations. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could run arbitrary code with SYSTEM privileges,” Microsoft wrote in its documentation.
“An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights,” it wrote.
Microsoft has recommended users install these updates immediately.
“Note that the security updates released on and after July 6, 2021 contain protections for CVE-2021-1675 and the additional remote code execution exploit in the Windows Print Spooler service known as “PrintNightmare”, documented in CVE-2021-34527,” it said.
As the vulnerability affects several Windows devices, Microsoft has issued patches for Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2008, Windows 8.1, Windows RT 8.1, and a range of supported Windows 10 versions.
The tech giant has even issued patches for Windows 7 in an unusual decision. Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 last year, as pointed out by the Verge.
Updates are not yet available for Windows 10 version 1607, Windows Server 2016, or Windows Server 2012.
Security updates for these versions of Windows will be released soon, Microsoft said.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...