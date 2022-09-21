Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 2022 update

Microsoft has started rolling out the ‘Windows 11 2022 Update’. It has enhanced the start menu and file explorer tab, expanded access to Android apps, added voice control, and added smart app control to prevent users from opening insecure applications.

The update will let users create folders of apps in the start menu. The inbuilt video-editing app, powered by Clipchamp, allows users to edit and trim videos, apply select filters, draw images and videos from stock, and export videos without watermarks.

Start menu

File explorer tabs

Clipchamp video editor

Snap layout

Smart App Control

How to upgrade to Windows 11 2022

Windows 11 users can install updates by clicking ‘check for updates’ in the ‘Windows Update’ section under the settings tab. Windows 10 users will have to check if their PCs support Windows 11 using the PC Health Check app.

In October, Microsoft will enhance its photos app, allowing users to back up photos with OneDrive. The software update will also let users copy phone numbers and suggest actions including making a call with Teams or Skype or adding an event in the Calendar app.