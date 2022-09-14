Microsoft Security bets on end-to-end protection approach

Microsoft Security is focused on providing end-to-end protection to Indian customers as attackers are breaking into systems through multiple entry points and the growing digital landscape has increased the attack surfaces, said Terence Gomes, Country Head - Security at Microsoft India.

The company said it is seeing attackers diversify as they are no longer limited to attacking end points. Attackers, it said, are looking at various entry points, such as the identity side of the business, vulnerabilities in applications, mobiles, cameras, printers, and IoT devices. Additionally, given the significant digital growth and explosion happening globally and locally, customers are increasing their attack surface significantly.

Gomes told BusinessLine that Microsoft Security products are being developed from the standpoint that it must fully defend its clients since attackers target organisations rather than endpoints or identities, and can enter from anywhere. “Our approach to security is distinct. We are looking at approaching our customers from an end-to-end holistic perspective, whether it is identity, endpoint, email security, or IoT security,” he added.

Focus on making offerings simpler

Microsoft said it will also focus on making its offering simpler to manage. Irrespective of the security controls, be it Office 365 or Azure, the deployment, management, and operation should be easy for customers.

In terms of adoption of the company’s offerings in Indian market, Gomes said Indian customers are evolving given the amount of attention and coverage cyber security and crime have received in recent years. “Cyber security has become a board-room priority now as cyber risk is a significant risk to businesses. The awareness level and the prioritisation of cyber security has increased in our customers and clients that we interact with in India,” he added.

In addition to providing end-to-end protection, Microsoft strives to be updated by having a greater rate of detection and responses. Gomes stated the company leverages its threat intelligence, expertise, and analysis of the more than 43 trillion signals it receives every day. “We are continuously making investments in areas that help us bring in early warning signals and early learnings back into our system,” he said.