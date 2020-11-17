Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 now available in India

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 will now be available in India.

The devices were launched in May. However, availability in India was not specified then.

Surface Go 2 has a compact design and features a 10.5-inch PixelSense display. The device comes with new 8th Generation Intel Core M options.

The tablet will be equipped with built-in WiFi. For audio, it will have Studio Mics with a dual-microphone solution. It also comes fitted with a 5MP front-facing camera.

The tech giant’s detachable 2-in-1 laptop Surface Book 3 will come in 13-inch or 15-inch sizes. Surface Book 3, is a 15 inch device thst will deliver up to 17.5 hours of battery life, Microsoft said.

The device is equipped with a high-DPI PixelSense Display. It is powered by Intel 10th Generation Core CPU and choice of NVIDIA discrete GPU. The device comes with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD options.

Price and availability

Surface Go 2 will be generally available, but Surface Book 3 will be available only for commercial customers in India through their local commercial resellers.

Surface Go 2 pricing starts at ₹42,999. The device will be available in various storage and memory variants. The P/4/64 GB, M/4/64 GB, P/8/128 GB and M/8/128 GB models of the device will cost ₹42,999, ₹47,599, ₹57,999 and ₹63,499, respectively.

The starting price of Surface Book 3 will be ₹156,299.

The i5/8/256 GB, i7/16/256 GB, i7/32/512 GB and i7/32/1 TB variants of the 13-inch model of the device are priced at ₹156,299, ₹195,899, ₹237,199 and ₹259,299, respectively.

As for the 15-inch variants, the i7/16/256 GB, i7/32/512 GB, i7/32/1TB GB, i7/32/512 Qdr and i7/32/1TB QdrCOMM models are priced at ₹220,399, ₹266,499, ₹286,199, ₹321,899 and ₹340,399, respectively.