Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 now available in India

Microsoft on Monday announced that its Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 will now available in India.

Launched back in October 2019, the devices will be available for sale in India via commercial authorized resellers, authorized retail and online partners

Surface Pro X

The Surface Pro X is as the company says, Microsoft’s “thinnest, lightest, most powerful and most connected 2-in-1 laptop”. It is 7.3mm thin and weighs 774g, Surface Pro X has a 13-inch edge-to-edge PixelSense display.

The device features a custom processor developed in partnership with Qualcomm. It also has solid-state drive (SSD) size and speed and a dual 4K video output via USB-C.

According to Microsoft, the device’s battery can last up to 13 hours with fast-charging to about 80 per cent within an hour.

The Pro X comes with a Signature Keyboard, a Surface Slim Pen which is optional and an optional Surface Arc Mouse to transform Surface Pro X into a full laptop.

The device is available in Matte Black.

Currently, the Surface Pro X 8+128GB LTE variant will be made available in India priced at ₹98,999.

Surface Pro 7

The Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display. It is powered by the quad-core, 10th Generation Intel Core processor. The Surface Pro 7 offers options for connecting to displays, docking stations or charging accessories with an updated port selection of USB-A, USB-C™ and Surface Connect. It is available in Platinum and Matte Black.

The Surface Pro i3/4/128 GB variant is priced at ₹72,999. The Surface Pro i5/8/128 GB and Surface Pro i5/8/256 GB variant are priced at ₹88,999 and ₹116,999 respectively while the Surface Pro i7/16/256 GB variant comes at a price of ₹141,999.

Surface Laptop 3

Surface Laptop 3 has a sleek and lightweight design. It is available in two display sizes, 13.5 and 15 inches. the Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch features the latest 10th Generation Intel Core Processor While the 15-inch version is powered by a custom AMD processor.

The device 3 features Instant On, USB-C and USB-A ports and dual far-field Studio Mics for audio.

The 13.5-inch version is available in Platinum and Matte Black. Its 8+1 28GB variant with i5 is priced at ₹98,999. The 15-inch variant of the device is available in Matte Black. Its 8+128GB variant with the A9 processor is priced at ₹116,999.

Owing to the nationwide lockdown till May 17 in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed e-commerce platforms to start selling non-essential items including mobiles and laptops only in those areas that have been marked under orange and green zones.