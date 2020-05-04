Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 now available in India

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Microsoft on Monday announced that its Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 will now available in India.
Launched back in October 2019, the devices will be available for sale in India via commercial authorized resellers, authorized retail and online partners
The Surface Pro X is as the company says, Microsoft’s “thinnest, lightest, most powerful and most connected 2-in-1 laptop”. It is 7.3mm thin and weighs 774g, Surface Pro X has a 13-inch edge-to-edge PixelSense display.
The device features a custom processor developed in partnership with Qualcomm. It also has solid-state drive (SSD) size and speed and a dual 4K video output via USB-C.
According to Microsoft, the device’s battery can last up to 13 hours with fast-charging to about 80 per cent within an hour.
The Pro X comes with a Signature Keyboard, a Surface Slim Pen which is optional and an optional Surface Arc Mouse to transform Surface Pro X into a full laptop.
The device is available in Matte Black.
Currently, the Surface Pro X 8+128GB LTE variant will be made available in India priced at ₹98,999.
The Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display. It is powered by the quad-core, 10th Generation Intel Core processor. The Surface Pro 7 offers options for connecting to displays, docking stations or charging accessories with an updated port selection of USB-A, USB-C™ and Surface Connect. It is available in Platinum and Matte Black.
The Surface Pro i3/4/128 GB variant is priced at ₹72,999. The Surface Pro i5/8/128 GB and Surface Pro i5/8/256 GB variant are priced at ₹88,999 and ₹116,999 respectively while the Surface Pro i7/16/256 GB variant comes at a price of ₹141,999.
Surface Laptop 3 has a sleek and lightweight design. It is available in two display sizes, 13.5 and 15 inches. the Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch features the latest 10th Generation Intel Core Processor While the 15-inch version is powered by a custom AMD processor.
The device 3 features Instant On, USB-C and USB-A ports and dual far-field Studio Mics for audio.
The 13.5-inch version is available in Platinum and Matte Black. Its 8+1 28GB variant with i5 is priced at ₹98,999. The 15-inch variant of the device is available in Matte Black. Its 8+128GB variant with the A9 processor is priced at ₹116,999.
Owing to the nationwide lockdown till May 17 in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed e-commerce platforms to start selling non-essential items including mobiles and laptops only in those areas that have been marked under orange and green zones.
