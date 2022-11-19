Microsoft has introduced its first sign language view feature enabling users with hearing issue to participate in teams meetings.

Microsoft Teams sign language view feature allows deaf and their interpreters to sort and prioritise each other during meetings. Microsoft Teams video feeds will remain in consistent squares, at consistent sizes, large enough for any sign language to be visible from a distance. Users can view other signers simultaneously throughout a meeting, and video will remain at a consistent proportion even during screen shares.

Microsoft said that the feature provides preferences “thanks” option to a new accessibility settings pane.

The Microsoft Teams sign language view and accessibility pane are currently out for a public preview on a user-by-user basis. Microsoft said that the feature will be rolled out to everyone in the coming weeks.