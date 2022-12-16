Microsoftis testing a feature to integrate Teams chat into Outlook. The feature will be rolled out to all users in March 2023. As per reports, the chat integration would be limited to Outlook calendar items.

The company is including Teams messages in search results in Outlook on the web. This feature set for February would provide AI-based file suggestions in Teams chats and an expanded view for the Teams profile cards to show contact information and LinkedIn profile.

MicrosoftTeams recently included abilities, including scheduled send, instant polls in meetings, improved search results, and unread message toggles.

Earlier this month, the company announced a community feature to the Teams app for users to create and organise groups. The feature rolled out on Android and iOS will be expanded to the web.

