Microsoft Teams may feature online games soon

Microsoft is working to bring games to its Teams app. The company has already begun testing games, including Solitaire, Connect 4, and Wordament, inside Microsoft Teams.

Since businesses continue to balance hybrid and remote work models, Microsoft is now focussing on online games to improve the meeting experience. The company is testing casual games from its offering only internally at present, The Verge reported. The report noted Microsoft refused to comment on the testing of games inside its Teams app.

Microsoft is also eyeing virtual spaces within the Teams app for colleagues to network and socialise with games. According to reports, virtual spaces are part of Microsoft’s broader metaverse plan. Microsoft has been enhancing Teams with new features, including Together Mode, designed to create a virtual live avatar for user engagement. The company has earlier revealed its vision for 3D avatars and immersive meetings, expected to launch in Microsoft Teams this year.

Microsoft Teams uses AI and machine learning

Microsoft recently revealed how it uses AI and machine learning to improve call and meeting experience on Teams. “Disruptive echo effects, poor room acoustics, and choppy video are some common issues that hinder the effectiveness of online calls and meetings. We are now delivering innovative enhancements in Microsoft Teams that improve such audio and video challenges — both user-friendly and scalable across environments,” Nicole Herskowitz, VP of Microsoft Teams, said. The enhancements include Echo cancellation, de-reverberation, background noise suppression and real-time optimisation.