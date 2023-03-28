Microsoft has revamped its Teams application with improvements, including 2x speeds and AI features. The updated version is available for public preview on Windows.

“With new Teams, switching between chats, channels, and activities will be instant,” Microsoft said in a blog post. The improvements will enable users to launch the app 2x faster and switch between chats and channels will be 1.7x faster.

The tech giant has also redesigned the overall user experience. The update will also allow users to collaborate across organisations and manage multiple accounts at the same time.

“The preview of the new Teams app is currently only available to our commercial users on Windows. We are working on extending the preview of the new Teams to a broader set of customers, including education, government clouds, and platforms such as Mac, VDI, and Web later this calendar year,” Microsoft said.

Meanwhile, the tech giant is also allowing Teams users to create 3D avatars to use in meetings. The company has been testing the feature over the past year on its Mesh platform and has now unveiled it for public preview.

