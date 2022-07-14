Microsoft tests new Windows 11 taskbar UI changes

Microsoft is testing new UI changes to Windows 11 taskbar, similar to Windows 10, having a notification badge for the widget section. According to The Verge, the tech giant is testing three different search taskbar visual changes. One of them is a usual search bar, while the other two include a small and large search bar in the taskbar.

Microsoft’s search taskbar changes

After bringing back the Weather widget to Windows 11 recently, Microsoft now intends to introduce notification badges. The Verge quoted Windows Insider chief Amanda Langowski, “When you open the Widgets board, a banner will appear at the top of the board providing more information on what triggered the notification badge.” According to the report, Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel will also test a new camera application for Windows 11. The updated design includes the ability to scan QR codes. A new Media Player update is available for testing, with the ability to rip CDs into AAC, WMA, FLAC, and ALAC files.