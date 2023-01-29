Microsoft has announced a redesign for the Edge browser with the latest features and new design.

The latest version of Edge, known as Project Phoenix internally, has been under work since last summer and is aimed at integrating more tightly with Windows 11.

this is the 'spirit' of 'Edge Phoenix" 🤓 https://t.co/ZKEQFFVIqR — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) January 26, 2023

One of the major highlights that are expected in the new version of Microsoft Edge is the ability to view multiple tabs with a split-screen feature.

The split screen feature will allow users to view multiple apps simultaneously without having to maximise or minimise individual tabs.

Also read Microsoft to stop Windows 10 downloads from Jan 31

In addition, the latest redesign will also get a Tab Activity Center, that will provide insights into browsing and tab history.

Microsoft also plans to integrate Edge more closely with Windows, along with making Edge the default password manager for Windows as a whole, so your passwords are synced across devices more easily.

Microsoft has not yet clarified a time when the latest redesign will roll out, but the feature is already available for Edge Insiders by enabling the corresponding flag.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit