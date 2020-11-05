Microsoft to enable multi-account support for Microsoft Teams in December

Microsoft will soon let users switch between two different accounts in Microsoft Teams.

First spotted by OnMSFT, the tech giant has added a new feature to the Microsoft Teams Roadmap earlier this week.

It is working to roll out “Additional settings for multiple Accounts and Organizations” in December.

As part of the new feature users will be able to add a personal account to Teams along with their work/school account and switch between the two without having to log out.

“We’re adding support within Teams desktop to be able to add one personal account, along with one work/school account, change their profile picture, and switch between accounts and orgs through Settings,” Microsoft said.

The feature will have general availability in Teams worldwide including Standard, Multi-Tenant and Education, along with Government Cloud in December 2020, as per the roadmap.

Switching accounts

Currently, Teams on desktop does not allow a user to add a different account. To switch accounts, a user will have to log out of Teams and log in to the other account. There are a few workarounds to this including signing into a different account from an incognito browser.

This feature is one of the most requested features for Teams on Microsoft’s UserVoice forum.

Teams last month added a range of new features including live captions with speaker attribution, the ability to pin an individual video feed within a Teams meeting, preventing attendees from unmuting in meetings and Microsoft Whiteboard read-only mode, among others.

The video conferencing platform now has over 115 million daily active users, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently announced in earnings call with investors.