Microsoft to end support for OneDrive desktop application on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 in 2022

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Microsoft will no longer provide updates for the OneDrive desktop application on personal Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices, beginning January 1, 2022, it has announced.
The end of support for OneDrive has been announced in order to focus resources on new technologies and operating systems, and to provide users with the most up-to-date and secure experience, Microsoft said in a post on its Tech Community forum.
Personal OneDrive desktop applications running on these operating systems will stop syncing to the cloud on March 1, 2022, it further said.
After March 1, 2022, users' personal files will no longer sync. Users will have to upload/access these files directly on OneDrive for web.
“If you are currently using one of these operating systems, we recommend upgrading your operating system to either Windows 10 or Windows 11 to avoid disruption,” it said.
"For machines that do not meet system requirements for Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating system upgrade, you can back up and protect your files by manually uploading them to OneDrive on the web, and continue to access, edit, and share your files on all your devices," it added.
For users using the OneDrive desktop application for business, starting January 1, 2022, support for this application will be aligned with the Windows support lifecycle.
Microsoft ended the Windows 8 lifecycle in 2016 while mainstream support for Windows 8.1 was halted in 2018. Windows 7 lifecycle ended in 2020. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 are in extended support until January 10, 2023. Windows 8 reached end of support on January 12, 2016.
The tech giant is planning to end support for Windows 10 in 2025.
