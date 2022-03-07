Microsoft to invest ₹15,000 cr in Hyderabad data centre

Microsoft, one of the top cloud players in the world, is all set to open a data centre in Hyderabad soon. It will be the fourth and largest data centre region in India for the US-based company.

Addressing a gathering at Microsoft India Development Centre here on Monday, Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has said that the US-based firm would invest about ₹15,000 crore in developing the datacentre over the next 15 years.

The company has already established its presence in the Indian data centre market in India by opening a data centre region in the Western region (Mumbai and Pune) and in Chennai.

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said that the company has doubled the capacity of the three data centres in the first year of the pandemic. He said the company has a network of 160 data centres under 60 data centre regions across the world.