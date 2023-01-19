IT and tech major Microsoft has decided to set up three more data centres in Telangana, taking the total commitment to six data centres in the city.

Microsoft announced its first captive data centre investment of three campuses in Hyderabad early in 2022 with an investment of ₹16,000 crore. The State government expects a similar investment from the US-based company on the three new data centres that is planning to set up in Telangana.

“While the earlier investment commitment entailed three data centres in Hyderabad, each with an IT capacity of at least 100 MW, they now target to set up a total of six total datacentres in Telangana with each data center serving 100 MW of IT load on average,” Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said in a government statement on Thursday.

Phase-wise deployment

All 6 data centers are estimated to be deployed phase-wise in the next 10-15 years.

“The upcoming projects were discussed at the Microsoft Cafe at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. Rama Rao and Ahmed Mazhar, President (Asia) of Microsoft, took part in the discussions,” it said.

“Hyderabad is one of our most important markets and we will continue to invest in the city. Apart from data centres, we will work with the government to identify special projects and support them in implementing them,” Ahmed Mazhari said.