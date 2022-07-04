Microsoft to launch Outlook Lite for Android users: Report

Microsoft will soon launch a new Outlook Lite app for Android users worldwide. The mention of the upcoming Outlook Lite app for Android surfaced in the roadmap Microsoft released recently. The tech giant will launch Outlook Lite this month, according to reports.

Microsoft described its Outlook Lite as “an Android app that brings the main benefits of Outlook in a smaller app size with fast performance for low-end devices on any network”.

Outlook Lite features

According to reports, the lite version of the Outlook App is already available in select countries, and it supports personal Outlook, Hotmail, Live and MSN accounts, but not work or school accounts. The app could extend support for third-party applications, including Gmail.

Presently, the Outlook app on mobile-phone displays three tabs: mail, search and calendar. The upcoming light version will replace the search tab with contacts, according to a report. The tech giant is currently testing One Outlook or Project Monarch for Windows.