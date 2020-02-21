Microsoft to roll out new app icons for Windows 10

Tech giant Microsoft is all set to roll out the new app icons in Windows 10 that are redesigned to give the company’s operating system a better look. The new app icons will follow Microsoft’s Fluent Design principles to improve its appearance, The Verge reported.

In December last year, Microsoft revealed hundreds of new Windows 10 icons. The icons were more colourful and vibrant than the existing ones.

According to the Verge report, Calculator, Groove Music, Mail, Voice Recorder, Alarms & Clock, Movies & TV, and Calendar are among the first built-in apps to get the makeover. Later, it will be extended to other applications as well. Microsoft is planning to give apps like Photos a more colourful texture. Currently, it has a basic white logo.

Microsoft disclosed a new set of Office icons under its flagship ‘Fluent Design’ in November 2018. In December 2019, the company announced that it was bringing Fluent redesigns to virtually all of Windows 10’s icons. Now, the tech giant is beginning to roll out some of these icons, starting with Windows Insiders, as per the Verge report.

The new app icons will be displayed in Windows 10 and Windows 10X, an OS variant designed for dual-screen devices. However, Microsoft has not revealed the logo for the Start menu yet.

Previously, Microsoft designed its new Office icons for Word, Excel, Powerpoint, OneNote, among others. The changes made to the Office icons were also extended to the mobile versions of Office apps. Microsoft’s updated Edge browser also has a new icon, and even Office itself has a more modern logo, Verge report added.