Microsoft to roll out new app icons for Windows 10

Daimler leverages global strengths for BS-VI trucks
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
Tech giant Microsoft is all set to roll out the new app icons in Windows 10 that are redesigned to give the company’s operating system a better look. The new app icons will follow Microsoft’s Fluent Design principles to improve its appearance, The Verge reported.
In December last year, Microsoft revealed hundreds of new Windows 10 icons. The icons were more colourful and vibrant than the existing ones.
According to the Verge report, Calculator, Groove Music, Mail, Voice Recorder, Alarms & Clock, Movies & TV, and Calendar are among the first built-in apps to get the makeover. Later, it will be extended to other applications as well. Microsoft is planning to give apps like Photos a more colourful texture. Currently, it has a basic white logo.
Microsoft disclosed a new set of Office icons under its flagship ‘Fluent Design’ in November 2018. In December 2019, the company announced that it was bringing Fluent redesigns to virtually all of Windows 10’s icons. Now, the tech giant is beginning to roll out some of these icons, starting with Windows Insiders, as per the Verge report.
The new app icons will be displayed in Windows 10 and Windows 10X, an OS variant designed for dual-screen devices. However, Microsoft has not revealed the logo for the Start menu yet.
Previously, Microsoft designed its new Office icons for Word, Excel, Powerpoint, OneNote, among others. The changes made to the Office icons were also extended to the mobile versions of Office apps. Microsoft’s updated Edge browser also has a new icon, and even Office itself has a more modern logo, Verge report added.
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
After Kia and Isuzu, automakers from China explore options in the State
Company will now only focus on China, Korea, LatAm and the US
If Hero’s Dakar program brings the slightest amount of intrigue, you must already be following the XPulse’s ...
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...