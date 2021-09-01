Microsoft to roll out Windows 11 for general users starting October 5

Microsoft's latest update to the Windows operating system, Windows 11 will start to become available on October 5, 2021, the company has announced. “On this day, the free upgrade to Windows 11 will begin rolling out to eligible Windows 10 PCs and PCs that come pre-loaded with Windows 11 will start to become available for purchase,” it said in an official release.

The tech giant first unveiled the operating system in June this year. It was then made available for the Windows Insider community with the first Insider Preview Build released in June.

Windows 11 brings about a major design overhaul, an increased focus on gaming and multi-tasking along with changes to the Microsoft Store with a focus on creators and developers.

Features

The update to be rolled out on October 5 will not include certain features such as the feature that allows Windows 11 to run Android apps. However, a preview of the feature will be rolled out for Windows Insiders in the coming months.

The rollout will include some of the most notable features of Windows 11 including the new and updated UI that puts the Start menu at the centre, snap layouts, snap groups, and desktops along with widgets, among other features. “The free upgrade to Windows 11 starts on October 5 and will be phased and measured with a focus on quality. We expect all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022,” Microsoft said.

Eligible devices will have to fulfil certain hardware requirements. These include a 64-bit 1GHz processor or faster, at least 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The device will also require a DirectX 12 compatible graphics are and support for TPM 2.0.

New eligible devices will be offered the upgrade first, the tech giant said. “The upgrade will then roll out over time to in-market devices based on intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of device and other factors that impact the upgrade experience,” it said.

Windows will inform tbe users of the update when it's available if they have a Windows 10 PC that’s eligible for the upgrade. They can also check to see if Windows 11 is ready for their device by going to Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates.

Microsoft will also be relaunching the PC Health Check app soon. With this, users can check to see if their current PC will be eligible to upgrade.

For customers who are using a PC that will not be eligible for upgrade, and who aren’t ready to transition to a new device, they can continue using Windows 10.

Microsoft will support Windows 10 through October 14, 2025. It has also recently announced that the next feature update to Windows 10 is coming later this year.