Microsoft has been forced by European Union regulations to unbundle Teams from Office, as per Financial Times report.

To compete with Slack, the instant messaging app, Microsoft had earlier bundled its two units together — Teams with Microsoft Office Suite.

When one wishes to use Microsoft Office, they inevitably need to download Teams to keep things running smooth. Microsoft introduced Teams to Office in order to gain more audience.

FT also said that Microsoft users will be able to buy Office with or without Teams pre-installed, but how to go about it is still unclear. Microsoft is still facing the hit of EU regulators.

In 2020, Slack asked EU regulators to make Microsoft sell teams as a different product from Microsoft Office Suite. Slack is now owned by Salesforce.

On the other side, Microsoft has already been blocked by EU over Activision Blizzard takeover, according to recent reports.