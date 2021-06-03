Microsoft to showcase the “next generation of Windows” on June 24

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
Microsoft will showcase its “next generation of Windows” at an event later this month.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay will present the latest Windows experience at an upcoming Windows event on June 24. The live stream will begin on June 24 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 pm IST).
“Join us to see what's next for Windows,” reads the invite for the event.
The Microsoft CEO had previously hinted at the “next generation of Windows” at Microsoft’s Build event last month.
“Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m excited about the next generation of Windows,” Nadella had said in his keynote as quoted by The Verge.
Nadella had also said that the company will create more opportunities for Windows developers and creators who are looking for an innovative and open platform to build and distribute and monetise applications.
“We look forward to sharing more very soon,” he had said.
Upcoming updates to Windows will include major changes including significant visual enhancements. The update will also entail some major UI changes to the OS under a project codenamed “Sun Valley,” The Verge reported.
The tech giant confirmed last month that it will no longer ship Windows 10X, its OS originally built for dual-screen devices. It will instead bring certain visual elements of the OS into the primary version of Windows 10.
“Instead of bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021 like we originally intended, we are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company,” John Cable, Vice-President, Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery had said in a blog post.
