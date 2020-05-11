Microsoft to soon roll out text prediction feature for Outlook

Microsoft will soon roll out a text prediction feature for Microsoft Outlook. This will be similar to Gmail’s Smart Compose.

The text predictions feature will be rolled out for users on Outlook.com and Outlook on the web. The feature will enable users to save time by allowing them to write emails for using predictive text. The feature will provide text suggestions based on what the user types.

Microsoft has released a support document detailing how the feature will work.

Users can view the text suggestions by pressing the Tab key and pressing the Right arrow key.

“If you’re typing and suggested text appears that you don’t want to accept, just keep typing what you intended to write and the suggestion will disappear,” stated the document.

Users can switch on or switch off text predictions from their settings. They simply need to go to the settings tab at the top of the page and select ‘View all Outlook settings.’ From there, they can see the text prediction option from the Compose and reply option under the Mail section. Under Text predictions, users can clear the Suggest words or phrases as I type checkbox to switch off the feature.

Microsoft is currently planning to roll out the feature later this month, the Verge reported. It is currently marked as “in development” on the tech giant’s Microsoft 365 feature roadmap.

The company is also working on a “send later” feature for Outlook web. The feature will allow users to schedule their emails to be sent at a particular time later without manual intervention, the Verge reported.

Apart from this, the tech major will also be releasing a new user experience for its remote collaboration tool Microsoft Teams in June. Once available, the update will enable users to view meetings and calls in separate windows from the main Microsoft Teams client.