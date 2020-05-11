Microsoft to soon roll out text prediction feature for Outlook

Tracking deals: Loadshare raises ₹100 cr in a Series B round
LoadShare Networks, an asset-light logistics platforms, has raised ₹100 crore in a Series B round led by ...
Microsoft will soon roll out a text prediction feature for Microsoft Outlook. This will be similar to Gmail’s Smart Compose.
The text predictions feature will be rolled out for users on Outlook.com and Outlook on the web. The feature will enable users to save time by allowing them to write emails for using predictive text. The feature will provide text suggestions based on what the user types.
Microsoft has released a support document detailing how the feature will work.
Users can view the text suggestions by pressing the Tab key and pressing the Right arrow key.
“If you’re typing and suggested text appears that you don’t want to accept, just keep typing what you intended to write and the suggestion will disappear,” stated the document.
Users can switch on or switch off text predictions from their settings. They simply need to go to the settings tab at the top of the page and select ‘View all Outlook settings.’ From there, they can see the text prediction option from the Compose and reply option under the Mail section. Under Text predictions, users can clear the Suggest words or phrases as I type checkbox to switch off the feature.
Microsoft is currently planning to roll out the feature later this month, the Verge reported. It is currently marked as “in development” on the tech giant’s Microsoft 365 feature roadmap.
The company is also working on a “send later” feature for Outlook web. The feature will allow users to schedule their emails to be sent at a particular time later without manual intervention, the Verge reported.
Apart from this, the tech major will also be releasing a new user experience for its remote collaboration tool Microsoft Teams in June. Once available, the update will enable users to view meetings and calls in separate windows from the main Microsoft Teams client.
LoadShare Networks, an asset-light logistics platforms, has raised ₹100 crore in a Series B round led by ...
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The use of LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate), currently the predominant global interest rate benchmark, is ...
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
While higher slippages and write-offs are dampeners, strong capital ratios offer comfort
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...