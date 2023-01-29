Microsoft is removing Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads sale from January 31, 2023, the company announced in a blog post. The downloads include license keys for Windows 10.

“Customers have until January 31, 2023, to purchase Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro from this site,” said Amy Bartlow, Windows Marketing Director, in a statement to The Verge. The tech giant is recommending Windows 11 instead.

Nevertheless, the operating system will not vanish from the market following the cut-off date because Windows 10 license keys and PCs with the pre-installed OS version will still be available for a while.

Windows 10 will continue to be supported until October 14, 2025, the tech giant said.

Microsoft launched Windows 10 in July 2015 focusing on feedback and fast iteration, according to The Verge report.

How to upgrade to Windows 11

Head to the Windows 11 installation window and click to download the software.

Then, run the downloaded file. Your PC will now be upgraded to Windows 11.

Restart your PC when the download is complete.

