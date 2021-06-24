Microsoft to unveil Windows 11 today: Here’s all you need to know

Microsoft will showcase its “next generation of Windows” at an event today, June 24.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay will present the latest Windows experience at an upcoming Windows event. The live stream will begin online today at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 pm IST) and can be viewed from the dedicated Windows event page.

The Microsoft CEO had previously hinted at the “next generation of Windows” at Microsoft’s Build event last month.

What to expect

The tech giant had also released an 11-minute video teaser on new Windows 11 startup sound.

Upcoming updates to Windows will include significant visual enhancements along with an updated Windows store. The update will also entail some major UI changes to the OS under a project codenamed “Sun Valley,” The Verge had reported.

The OS is likely to include a new user interface. As per a leaked version of the system, the updated UI will bring a new Start menu. It will also bring the Start button to the centre of the taskbar. The UI seems similar to what was seen on Windows 10X which was meant for dual-screen devices. The tech giant confirmed last month that it will no longer ship Windows 10X, its OS originally built for dual-screen devices. It will instead bring certain visual elements of the OS into the primary version of Windows 10.

The Start menu is likely to include changes that will help users find recently used documents and preferred apps quickly. The Live Tiles that originally appeared in Windows 8 are likely to be removed. Users will still be able to move the Start menu to the left side of the screen.

The OS is also likely to include an upgraded multitasking experience along with split-view options, as per the Verge.

Windows 11 is also expected to bring an improved Microsoft Store that is more open to all apps and games.

Nadella, in his keynote at the Microsoft Build event, had said that one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade will “unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators.”

“ I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows,” Nadella had said.

The company will create more opportunities for Windows developers and creators who are looking for an innovative and open platform to build and distribute and monetise applications, he said.

Windows 11 is expected to be released as a free upgrade to Windows 10, as per reports. Microsoft will specify the details of the new OS and the upgrade at the event.