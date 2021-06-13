Microsoft to end support for Windows 10 in 2025

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
With the “next generation” of Windows to be announced soon, Microsoft has announced that it will retire the Windows 10 Home and Pro versions by October 14, 2025.
The company has updated the information on its updated Windows lifecycle fact sheet. As per the updated information, Microsoft will drop support for Windows 10 on Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstations by 2025.
It will continue to support at least one Windows 10 semi-annual channel until October 14, 2025.
End of support means that Microsoft will not be providing technical support for any issues, software updates or security updates or fixes for Windows 10 post that date.
The updated timeline comes as Microsoft is set to unveil its next generation of Windows-- Windows 11. It had recently released a teaser for the same.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay will present the latest Windows experience at an upcoming Windows event on June 24. The live stream will begin on June 24 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 pm IST).
The Microsoft CEO had previously hinted at the “next generation of Windows” at Microsoft’s Build event last month.
“Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows,” Nadella had said in his keynote at the Microsoft Build 2021 event.
Nadella had also said that the company will create more opportunities for Windows developers and creators who are looking for an innovative and open platform to build and distribute and monetise applications.
“We look forward to sharing more very soon,” he had said.
Upcoming updates to Windows will include major changes including significant visual enhancements. The update will also entail some major UI changes to the OS under a project codenamed “Sun Valley,” The Verge reported.
