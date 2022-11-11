Microsoft has announced a new roll-out for Apple iCloud Photos to Windows 11, which will be available with all features by the end of November.

Microsoft also announced that Apple would extend its collaboration to offer more of its services with Windows 11, including Apple Music and Apple TV.

Effortlessly organize all your photos with iCloud integration built into the Photos app – rolling out today with availability to every Windows 11 user expected by 11/30 🙌 https://t.co/BjShLufxC4pic.twitter.com/Kr9jg3Pv5o — Windows (@Windows) November 9, 2022

To access Apple iCloud on Windows, users will still need the Apple iCloud app from the Microsoft store to perform account linking. People using iPhone will find it easier to have direct access to iCloud photos. Once linked to the Apple iCloud app, photos will appear automatically.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit