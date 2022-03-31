Microsoft’s developer event Build 2022 is set to happen on May 24

Microsoft's 2022 edition of Build — an annual developer event — will be taking place from May 24 to May 26, 2022, the company announced on its official Build website.

Registrations for the online event will begin in late April.

The event is conducted every year for engineers, developers, IT professionals, students, and start-ups to learn Microsoft technologies, Windows, and Office.

The exact schedule of Build 2022 hasn't been disclosed yet. However, it is likely to commence with a keynote by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on March 24, 2022.

The event is expected to feature content for specific markets, including the UK, Japan, and Latin America. Build 2022 will also feature a series of technical sessions focusing on Azure, Microsoft 365, Visual Studio, and other tools for developers.

Before the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, the event was hosted live in Seattle.

According to The Verge, the company, at Build 2021, teased its Windows 11 announcement, opened up Microsoft Teams to apps, and built an AI-powered autocomplete for code using GPT-3.