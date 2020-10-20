Microsoft’s new Xbox app to let gamers play on Apple devices

Lumix G9 review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Microsoft’s new Xbox app for mobile is now live on Apple’s App Store.
First reported by The Verge, the app comes with a range of new features, including a remote play option that lets users stream and play games from their console on their iPhone or iPad over the internet.
Microsoft had launched the mobile app for Android last month.
The remote play feature on the allows users to play games installed on their Xbox console, including Xbox Game Pass titles, on a compatible Android or iOS device without waiting for downloads.
Unlike Microsoft’s xCloud, the app does not support Microsoft’s cloud games. The feature does not include games from Xbox 360 or Original Xbox.
It works over a supported Bluetooth controller. For playing over the Internet, users will require a 5Ghz Wi-Fi or mobile data connection with 10Mbps down the speed.
The app will also allow users to access their home Xbox remotely and start their console from outside of their home. The console will go back to being on standby after a while if there is no activity.
The app also includes other features such as integrated voice and text chat with friends on console or PC. Users can also take screenshots of gameplay and share it to social media using the app.
The app is compatible with iOS version 10 or higher and Android version 6.0 or higher
