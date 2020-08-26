Microsoft’s Transcribe in Word lets users transcribe audio directly on Microsoft Word

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Microsoft on Tuesday introduced a new tool for transcription on Microsoft Word’s web app called Transcribe in Word.
Transcribe in Word lets users transcribe audio directly from Microsoft Word and edit it. The feature is currently available for Microsft 365 users using the Microsoft Word web app.
Users can record audio directly on to the web app for transcription or upload an audio file. The AI tool will then transcribe the audio automatically.
“Transcribe detects different speakers so after you finish recording, you can easily follow the flow of the transcript. After your conversation, you can revisit parts of the recording by playing back the time-stamped audio and you can even edit the transcript,” Microsoft explained in a blog post announcing the feature.
Once the transcription is complete, users can edit the speaker label as well as the content of a section to correct any issues in transcription.
The tool is available under the ‘Dictate’ menu on Home. The upload audio option currently supports .wav, .mp4, .m4a, and .mp3 formats. There is no limit in terms of recording audio conversations on the tool. However, according to The Verge, the tool lets users upload up to 300 minutes of conversations a month.
Once transcription is done, the user can save the entire transcript as a Word document or insert snippets of it into existing documents. The transcription then gets saved on Onedrive. Users can also share the word document or the entire transcription with access to the audio with other users.
Transcribe for Word is currently available for only those users who are using the latest version of Microsoft Edge or Chrome browser. It is available in English for users in the United States. Microsoft will be working on expanding the tool to more platforms along with new locales and languages, it said.
