Millennials think they’re too ‘boring’ to be victims of cybercrime: Kaspersky Study

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
Over a third of millennials think that they are too mundane to be a target for cybercrime, according to the latest report by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.
According to Kaspersky’s latest global report More Connected Than Ever Before: How We Build Our Digital Comfort Zones, 37 per cent millennials think that they’re boring to be the victim of cybercrime.
“With many millennials thinking they’re too boring for cybercriminals, 36 per cent say that they nevertheless should be doing more to strengthen their digital security, but it drops to the bottom of their to-do list,” the report said.
However, awareness regarding cybersecurity is on the rise.
As the ‘new normal’ pushes people into increased digitalisation, cybersecurity is becoming a rising concern. Home is becoming a “technological hub” for millennials.
“They are now spending nearly two (1.8) extra hours online every day compared to the start of the year – bringing their daily average up to 7.1 hours a day,” the report said.
This is contributing to increasing awareness about cybersecurity. About 49 per cent of respondents said that their increased time spent online has made them more aware of their digital security. Online dating from home is a particular concern for millennials in terms of digital security.
Over half of these millennials (52 per cent) are taking steps such as only using trustworthy apps on their devices from official stores such as Apple Store and Google Play to address these security concerns. While 49 per cent run regular anti-virus scans on their devices. 13 per cent of millennials however admitted to using their neighbours’ Wi-Fi in the past without them knowing.
Andrew Winton, Vice President, Marketing at Kaspersky said: “It’s not a surprise that millennials, who will shape how society uses technology for years to come, are placing more emphasis on digital security – particularly as the line between work and home becomes increasingly blurred. Protecting ourselves from digital threats can be simple, and this helps us better understand how we can help optimize safety within individual ‘digital comfort zones.”
Dr Berta Aznar Martínez, leading psychologist - Ramon Llull University in Barcelona said: “It is said that millennials are digital natives and this could lead to other challenges that require this group to find their own ‘digital comfort zone’. The fact that many share accommodation with flat mates can actually make them feel digitally insecure, especially at the start of cohabitation.”
“Also their tendency to move home and work can make this feeling even worse. In this instance it is important to talk and communicate openly about these worries with flat mates: to share the costs of security software, make explicit rules for using any common devices and to get to know each other better,” Martinez added.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510791094 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...