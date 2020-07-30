Millennials think they’re too ‘boring’ to be victims of cybercrime: Kaspersky Study

Over a third of millennials think that they are too mundane to be a target for cybercrime, according to the latest report by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

According to Kaspersky’s latest global report More Connected Than Ever Before: How We Build Our Digital Comfort Zones, 37 per cent millennials think that they’re boring to be the victim of cybercrime.

“With many millennials thinking they’re too boring for cybercriminals, 36 per cent say that they nevertheless should be doing more to strengthen their digital security, but it drops to the bottom of their to-do list,” the report said.

However, awareness regarding cybersecurity is on the rise.

As the ‘new normal’ pushes people into increased digitalisation, cybersecurity is becoming a rising concern. Home is becoming a “technological hub” for millennials.

“They are now spending nearly two (1.8) extra hours online every day compared to the start of the year – bringing their daily average up to 7.1 hours a day,” the report said.

This is contributing to increasing awareness about cybersecurity. About 49 per cent of respondents said that their increased time spent online has made them more aware of their digital security. Online dating from home is a particular concern for millennials in terms of digital security.

Over half of these millennials (52 per cent) are taking steps such as only using trustworthy apps on their devices from official stores such as Apple Store and Google Play to address these security concerns. While 49 per cent run regular anti-virus scans on their devices. 13 per cent of millennials however admitted to using their neighbours’ Wi-Fi in the past without them knowing.

Andrew Winton, Vice President, Marketing at Kaspersky said: “It’s not a surprise that millennials, who will shape how society uses technology for years to come, are placing more emphasis on digital security – particularly as the line between work and home becomes increasingly blurred. Protecting ourselves from digital threats can be simple, and this helps us better understand how we can help optimize safety within individual ‘digital comfort zones.”

Dr Berta Aznar Martínez, leading psychologist - Ramon Llull University in Barcelona said: “It is said that millennials are digital natives and this could lead to other challenges that require this group to find their own ‘digital comfort zone’. The fact that many share accommodation with flat mates can actually make them feel digitally insecure, especially at the start of cohabitation.”

“Also their tendency to move home and work can make this feeling even worse. In this instance it is important to talk and communicate openly about these worries with flat mates: to share the costs of security software, make explicit rules for using any common devices and to get to know each other better,” Martinez added.