Mindtree achieves development partner specialisation in Google cloud program

Mindtree, a digital transformation and technology services company, on Friday, announced that it has achieved the application development partner specialisation in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program.
This specialisation highlights Mindtree’s expertise and success in building customer solutions in application development using Google Cloud technology.
The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialised solution and service areas. Earning this recognition highlights Mindtree’s ability to successfully drive digitalisation from cloud migration to application usage and modernisation.
Mindtree is a Google Cloud partner, offering clients a complete spectrum of cloud services, including big data services, migration and transformation, implementing SAP, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.
“Mindtree is committed to helping enterprises grow and scale their business leveraging Google Cloud’s world-class infrastructure and robust set of cloud solutions,” said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head, Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Mindtree.
“This recognition instills further confidence in enterprises seeking to migrate their legacy applications and workloads onto Google Cloud that Mindtree can effectively help an organisation drive their cloud adoption initiatives forward.”
Through collaboration with Google Cloud, Mindtree has strengthened its position as the go-to partner for its customers to help with architecture, design, and building solutions or platforms that can deliver faster, resilient, and reliable systems with a quicker time to market.
