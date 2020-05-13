Mindtree distributes over 3.50 lakh Shuchi kits of basic essentials to stranded migrant workers

IT services company, Mindtree Ltd has distributed 3,52,450 Shuchi kits, consisting of basic daily essentials, to stranded migrant workers housed in schools, hostels and marriage halls across districts in Karnataka.

The company's employees contributed two-days of their salaries for this effort, a statement from the company said. A total of ₹6 crore has been contributed to the Karnataka Government for Covid-19 relief work.

Mindtree has contributed ₹20 crore to the PM-CARES fund and has also made a donation to the Susheela Ramprasad Charitable Trust to facilitate Rt PCR testing of at least 6,500 Covid-19 samples at Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory (NARL) through timely procurement of testing kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other peripheral equipment required to carry out the test in a safe and controlled environment. Mindtree has also contributed a significant amount for the distribution of PPE Kits and N95 masks - 12,600 PPE kits and 5,000 N95 masks were distributed to the Department of Health, Karnataka and another 5,000 N95 masks have been given to Women and Child Departmentof Karnataka.

Mindtree is currently supporting the needy by feeding them and carrying out free Covid-19 tests. Till date, 8,300 free Covid-19 tests for the needy have been conducted, the statement said.