Mindtree launches dedicated Microsoft go-to-market business unit

Mindtree on Tuesday announced the launch of a dedicated Microsoft go-to-market business unit centred on building new solutions based on Microsoft platforms and technologies, as well as developing the next generation of talent across the Mindtree organisation globally.

A press statement from Mindtree said the Microsoft go-to-market business unit is a component of Mindtree’s multi-tiered initiative to support the continued demand of cloud services and solutions. Mindtree will also expand its Global Azure Experience Center in Redmond, WA and will leverage its Microsoft Excellence Academy to ensure all technical professionals are proficient and certified on Microsoft Azure technologies.

“As long-standing partners, our mutual goal is to bring together our complementary strengths to deliver specialized capabilities, industry solutions and services that will help our customers get the maximum value out of their investment in Microsoft technologies,” said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.