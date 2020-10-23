Minecraft will mandatorily require a Microsoft account to play from 2021

Minecraft is making it mandatory for users to have a Microsoft account for all its games.

“Moving forward, all of our games will require a Microsoft account to play – including Minecraft Java Edition,” Minecraft announced in an official blog post.

Previously, users were using a Mojang account to play Minecraft’s original Java edition. The console game and the Windows store version requires a Microsoft account.

Minecraft will now migrate its users from Mojang to Microsoft account on a mandatory basis. Users who already have Java or a Mojang account will have to start moving accounts in early 2021.

“Migrating from Mojang to Microsoft accounts is mandatory. If you don’t make the move, in several months you won’t be able to log in anymore – which means you won’t be able to play either,: Minecraft said.

“New players who are getting Java for the first time will create Microsoft accounts rather than Mojang accounts starting this fall,” read the Minecraft blog.

Minecraft said that the move was to provide the additional benefits to its players that use Microsoft accounts. This includes increased account security with two-factor authentication. All PC Minecraft games will also be connected to the same account. Other benefits include improved parental controls, chat and invitation blocking.

Users will still be able to keep their existing mods and skins apart from creating new ones. They will also be able to play the game on Java servers (regardless of version) while keeping their Minecraft Java username.

The platform will email users in batches about the process to migrate their account and provide instructions for the same. Users will also receive an additional notification on their profile page when they will be able to create a new account.