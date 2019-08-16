Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad to meet heads of electronics companies on August 19

Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad will meet the chiefs of 46 companies in the electronics manufacturing sector. These include Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Dell, HP, Lenovo, Ericsson, GE , and Bosch. Sources said that he is keen on understanding their concerns and to ensure a conducive policy environment for the electronics industry to flourish in India.

According to sources, the meeting will be held on Monday (August 19) and will also be attended by the Heads of industry associations like Consumer Electronics & Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), Indian Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) and Manufacturers Association for Information Technology (MAIT).

“The Minister is keen to understand the concerns of various electronics majors, listen to suggestions and walk the path together to ensure a conducive policy environment for the electronics industry to flourish in India. In this regard, a Round-Table Meeting with the Minister has been convened on August 19,” a government official said.

The Government attaches high priority to domestic electronics hardware manufacturing and it is one of the important pillars of both “Make in India” and “Digital India” programmes of the Government.

“As a result of the implementation of several schemes and initiatives for the promotion of electronics hardware manufacturing under the aegis of National Policy on Electronics 2012 (NPE 2012) and efforts of the industry, India’s electronics production has increased from $29 billion in 2014-15 to $70 billion in 2018-19, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 25 per cent during the last four years,” the sources said.

“In order to further strengthen the industry as well as work towards minimal imports of the electronic industry, the Government is keen to meet the industry to work out on the issues and their solutions,” sources added.

The demand for electronics in India is growing exponentially and is estimated to reach $400 billion by 2025. This has created an opportunity for new investments in electronics manufacturing and the associated supply chain, not only to tap the growing domestic demand in India but also export from India in a big way.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has notified the National Policy on Electronics 2019 (NPE 2019) which envisions promoting domestic manufacturing and export in the entire value-chain of electronics to achieve a turnover of $400 billion by 2025.