Mirrorless camera Nikon Z 9 launches in India

Nikon India Private Ltd has announced the launch of its latest Nikon Z 9 camera.

It is a full-frame (Nikon FX-format) Z series mirrorless camera.

The camera features Nikon’s first 4-axis vertical and horizontal tilting monitor and integrated vertical grip. It features a 3.2-inch touch screen monitor.

The Z 9 also supports a host of simultaneous subject detection, tracking a total of nine subjects simultaneously in both stills and videos, without the need to toggle back and forth to switch settings.

"When the Auto mode is selected, the algorithm automatically selects main subjects with comprehensive consideration of information such as subject size, position, defocus, and more," Nikon explained in an official release.

The subject detection works for wide-area Auto Focus (S) and (L), auto-area AF, 3D-tracking, even during video recording.

Ina first for the company's mirrorless camera, it supports 3D-tracking for still image shooting, this first-time feature in Nikon mirrorless cameras.

Additionally, it also supports high-speed processing from the new EXPEED 7.

Continuous shooting of up to 120 fps is supported with NIKKOR Z lenses and 94 NIKKOR F lenses with AF. The Z 9 can also continuously shoot at 20fps to capture over 1,000 frames in JPEG or RAW formats.

It is also equipped with a Real-Live Viewfinder. Users will be able to shoot with 8K in-camera recording for up to 125 minutes.

The Z 9 offers in-camera video recording in high-quality 8K30p and 4K/30p/60p/120p.

"Users can also choose to record in 4K with a wide range of frame size/frame rate from 24p to 120p available in multiple formats, even when recording in slow motion," it said.

It also supports and allows for the selection of diverse codecs including H.265 (HEVC) and Apple ProRes 422 HQ. It has an expanded video AF speed range and a new AF setting.

When the subject is not detected when AF is turned off, focus on the foreground and background blur is maintained even after the subject moves out of the frame," it explained.

It also features the newly equipped Quad-VGA panel that is compatible to adjust the viewfinder brightness up to 3000cd/m2 in response to various lighting conditions.

As for still images, the camera hasDual-Stream technology with 45.7 effective megapixels stacked CMOS sensor.

Another Nikon-first is the i-TTL balanced fill-flash, where face information is applied for flash control.

"This technology takes the human subject’s face into consideration and controls the amount of light to be fired appropriately when flash is used to avoid overexposure in your shots," it said.

The Z 9 is Nikon’s first full-frame mirrorless camera that is built without a mechanical shutter. The deliberate omission of a mechanic shutter in the camera is to allow users to shoot with minimal rolling shutter distortion and fastest scan rate.

The main body components of the camera are m sealed through the system, from the joints of each exterior cover to the tilting structure, to provide high dust- and drip- resistance equivalent to the robust D6. The Z 9 can operate in temperatures down to -10C°, Nikon said.

The Z 9 has a range of connectivity options including in-camera Wi-Fi that supports direct image transfers without the wireless transmitter WT-6.

The network tab in the menu enables users to manage items related to connection options into one tab .

Availability

The new Z 9 body will be available for sale across Nikon Authorized Store in India starting end of November 2021 at an MRP of ₹4,75,995.