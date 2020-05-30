Info-tech

Mitron app bought for ₹2600 from a Pakistani software company: Report

Mumbai | Updated on May 30, 2020 Published on May 30, 2020

TikTok lookalike app -Mitron, which was launched recently in India and garnered unprecedented support has not been developed by an IIT student.

The app was rather bought from a Pakistani software developer company, Qboxus, News 18 reported.

According to Irfan Sheikh, founder and chief executive of Qboxus, his company sold the source code of their app to Mitron’s promoter for $34 (~Rs 2,600).

The app’s entire source code, including all its features and user interface, was developed by Qboxus.

Sheikh said to News 18: “We expect our customers to use our code and build something on their own. But Mitron’s developer has taken our exact product, changed the logo and uploaded it on their store.”

However, Sheikh affirms that the problem is not this. “There is no problem with what the developer has done. He paid for the script and used it, which is okay. But, the problem is with people referring to it as an Indian-made app, which is not true especially because they have not made any changes.”

Sheikh further confirmed that the app was sold by his company to Mitron for $34 on CodeCanyon, which is about Rs 2,600.

Sheikh further revealed that while Qboxus does offer the option to host user data on their server, Mitron did not opt for that, and has instead chosen to host their user data on their own server. However, there has been no clarity on Mitron’s treatment of user data so far.

In an email response to News18’s queries, ShopKiller e-Commerce, which is the promoter behind the Mitron app, said, “We want to work in stealth mode, and didn't want people to know us by our name. I found (the article) a little disappointing. I would have liked you to appreciate the fact that we are working hard on the app, and the reason for developing the app was just to give a ‘Make In India’ alternative to people.”

Qboxus, in the past, built many replicated version of famous apps including Instagram (Hashgram), Zomato (Foodies Single Restaurant) and TikTok (TicTic), The News 18 report added.

