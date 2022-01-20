hamburger

M&M in pact with SAP

Our Bureau | Mumbai, Jan 2 | Updated on: Jan 20, 2022
SAP will modernize M&M technology landscape and enhance the overall operations

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has partnered with SAP to spearhead its digital transformation journey. SAP will enable Mahindra & Mahindra to modernize their technology landscape and enhance the overall operations by migrating SAP to a secure managed cloud environment.

Mohit Kapoor, Group Chief Technology Officer - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. “ We believe that cloud is the change agent in digital transformation by bringing in higher levels of intelligence and automation. SAP on cloud adopts Business Transformation as a Service approach that aligns with our ambitious digital roadmap of reimagining customer journeys by transforming the core and using Data/AI for driving customer and employee experience.”

“Extending our support to our long-time customer, Mahindra & Mahindra is timely, as cloud migration is a growing trend in the rapidly changing business landscape”, says Manish Prasad, Vice President – Metal, Mining, Miscellaneous & Automotive Industry SAP India. “SAP’s industry centricity and processes will further drive substantial revolution for Mahindra & Mahindra’s cloud journey.

Published on January 20, 2022

