M&M in pact with SAP

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has partnered with SAP to spearhead its digital transformation journey. SAP will enable Mahindra & Mahindra to modernize their technology landscape and enhance the overall operations by migrating SAP to a secure managed cloud environment.

Mohit Kapoor, Group Chief Technology Officer - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. “ We believe that cloud is the change agent in digital transformation by bringing in higher levels of intelligence and automation. SAP on cloud adopts Business Transformation as a Service approach that aligns with our ambitious digital roadmap of reimagining customer journeys by transforming the core and using Data/AI for driving customer and employee experience.”

“Extending our support to our long-time customer, Mahindra & Mahindra is timely, as cloud migration is a growing trend in the rapidly changing business landscape”, says Manish Prasad, Vice President – Metal, Mining, Miscellaneous & Automotive Industry SAP India. “SAP’s industry centricity and processes will further drive substantial revolution for Mahindra & Mahindra’s cloud journey.