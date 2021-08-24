Mobile phone exports rise 250 per cent in Q1

Mobile phone export rose by 250 per cent in the first quarter of 2021-22, a latest report by India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said on Tuesday.

Mobile phone export for the first quarter of 2021-22 was ₹4,600 crore compared to ₹1,300 crore in 2020-21. Electronic goods export has also shown a rise of 100 per cent (year-on-year) in the first quarter 2021-22 crossing the mark of ₹20,000 crore, it said.

Imports

According to the report, there was a sharp decline in the import of mobile phones to ₹600 crore during the first quarter of 2021-22 as compared with ₹3,100 crore for the same period. This is the lowest since 2014-15, Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA said.

“The mobile handset manufacturing industry is continuing its growth juggernaut and its historic journey to meet its objective of becoming the world’s number one manufacturing destination in sync with Prime Minister’s vision. Despite the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the prudent policy of government to continue the manufacturing and backed by the PLI scheme, the industry has made significant progress in manufacturing and exports," he said.

However, imports in laptops and tablet categories have shown more than 50 per cent increase in the first quarter -- from more than ₹6,000 crore in 2020-21 to ₹10,000 crore in 2021-22. They endeavour to replicate the success of mobile phone manufacturing in India to ‘IT hardware’ (desktops, laptops and tablets).

"They are working with the government to create suitable policy intervention to support and create an eco-system to build large scale manufacturing of these products in India and cater to at least 25 per cent of the global requirement," he added.