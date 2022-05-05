Mobile Premier League launches Mayhem Studios

Mobile e-sports platform Mobile Premier League has launched a gaming studio, Mayhem Studios, in Bengaluru to develop AAA mobile games for India and global markets.

Mayhem Studios will operate as a subsidiary of MPL and will tap India’s game developer community in a bid to produce high-quality games. The studio will have professionals in the area of animation, art, cinematics, design, engineering, UI and UX game design and game production.

Sai Srinivas, co-founder and CEO, MPL, said, “India has the potential to become a gaming hub. It is imperative to create infrastructure for making world-class games to help make the Indian digital gaming sector a world leader. Mayhem Studios launch is our first contribution towards achieving this vision.”

Mayhem Studios will work on multiple e-sports and other game titles to meet the growing demand across India and other markets, the company said. Ojas Vipat will be the CEO of Mayhem Studios.

“Mayhem Studios will be focused on developing games that all gamers can relate to and enjoy the best-in-class gaming experience. Setting up such a state-of-the-art studio is the first major step towards development of many AAA mobile game titles from India for the global markets and we are on the right track,” said Vipat.