Mobile retailer Big C enters e-comm space; to open 75 new stores

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Big C, a mobile phone retailing network, will open 75 stores more in 2020-21 to take the total number of outlets to 300. The firm, which registered a turnover of ₹1,000 crore in 2018-19, will invest ₹50 crore on the expansion.
Besides, it has just entered the e-commerce business by opening sales on its website and on mobile app. “We have presence in about 70 towns and cities in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We are offering a 90-minute delivery in these cities,” Balu Chowdhary, Chairman and Managing Director of Big C, has said.
“We have 200 stores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and 24 in Tamil Nadu. Most of our new outlets will come in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” he said.
The 17-year-old company, which is targeting to close 2019-20 with a turnover of ₹1,100-1,200 crore, is eyeing a turnover of ₹1,500 crore in 2020-21.
Asked where the additional growth would come, he said the firm was expanding the bouquet of offerings. “All these years we have been selling mobile phones in our stores. We are going to sell smart TVs and internet of thing devices too. This will propel our sales next year,” he said.
