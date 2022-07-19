Mobile user base recovers, industry adds 4 million active subscribers: TRAI data

Active wireless subscribers increased by approximately 4 million in May, as per the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday. This comes after the drop in active subscribers reported last month, when 7.5 million active subscribers disconnected in the month of April 2022.

As per the TRAI report, the number of active wireless subscribers in May 2022 was 1,017.68 million, a 3.87 million increase from the active subscribers reported in May. Reliance Jio saw a major boost in subscribers as well, adding 3.1 million subscribers overall on its wireless network. The telco has been steadily gaining subscribers after it suspended its subscriber cleanup a few months ago. Bharti Airtel added 1 million subscribers as well, while Vodafone Idea lost 760,000 subscribers in May.

Total wireless subscribers increased from 1,142.66 million at the end of April to 1,145.50 million at the end of May, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.25 per cent.

The monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscriptions were 0.12 per cent and 0.40 per cent, respectively.

The active subscriber ratio for the industry continues to increase, albeit at a slower pace after the subscriber cleanup. The industry reported an active subscriber ratio of 88.84 per cent by May 31, compared with 88.72 per cent reported at the end of April.

Bharti Airtel has the maximum proportion of active subscribers at 97.98 per cent, followed by Reliance, reporting a ratio of 93.77 per cent. Both companies have improved their subscriber ratio.

Mobile Number Portability requests in May increased to 7.97 million against 7.82 million in April.