After Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Flip?

The world is just a little drunk on foldable phones. And Samsung knows it. For anyone doubting the actual sales of the Galaxy Fold, they’re obviously enough to have rivals all working on their own versions.

The Galaxy Fold is still so much an experimental device, a first step, and a new format that one can’t at this point think of it as a resounding success. All we can say is that the tech users are certainly more than ready for whatever foldable phones are coming their way.

Samsung is so flushed with success though, that the company teased a new foldable concept at its recent developer conference sketchily showing a phone concept that folds in two but in a more square format than the Fold. The top opens like a flip phone but is much wider. Little is known about what an actual working phone in the square flip format would be like in practical usage. It may just be a differently shaped Galaxy Fold, or it may be new different materials circumventing some of the issues the Galaxy Fold came with.

No details or timelines have been revealed about Samsung’s next foldable phone which is starting out as much of a mystery as the Galaxy Fold did before it.