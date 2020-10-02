Amazon introduces ‘Auto Mode’ for Alexa’s in-vehicle voice experience

Renault Duster 156: Settling into a new beat
For an ageing mid-size SUV, it needed a shot of fresh blood. Can the new turbo petrol engine give it the ...
Amazon has introduced a new feature for Alexa called ‘Auto Mode’, an addition to the voice assistant’s in-vehicle experience.
Also read: ‘Alexa, say hello to Amitabh Bachchan’
“Auto Mode in the Alexa app lets you see and do more with your Echo Auto and supported Alexa auto accessories by turning your phone into a smart, driver-friendly display that enhances Alexa’s in-vehicle voice experience,” Amazon said in an official release.
The mode comes with easy-to-read visuals and large touch targets as part of the in-vehicle experience. The Auto Mode has four screens — Home, Navigate, Communicate and Play.
Also read: Amazon adds Hindi support to Alexa app
The Home Screen provides one-touch access to a user’s frequent actions. It includes shortcuts for the tasks that a user performs on Alexa frequently such as navigating to saved locations, placing calls to contacts and Alexa devices, and playing recent media.
Users can go to their favourite locations store on the Alexa app using the Navigate screen. Users can also search for new places such as nearby restaurants or coffee shops using the screen.
The Communicate screen is meant for placing a call, dropping in or making announcements using other Alexa devices. Users can also view a list of recently placed calls and devices and can pick an action from there. They can also drop in on their family on their way to home using commands such as, “Alexa, Drop In on my Kitchen Echo Show,” or simply tap on the screen and let Alexa do the rest.
The Play screen is for playing media content. The screen shows the most recent media played using any Alexa device along with a button to play or pause. The Now Playing screen will show additional controls specific to the type of media being played and the service used.
Amazon will roll out the Auto Mode to Android and iOS in the coming weeks. It will be available in the US, Canada, Germany, France, India, Italy, Spain, UK, Australia and New Zealand.
For an ageing mid-size SUV, it needed a shot of fresh blood. Can the new turbo petrol engine give it the ...
The Portofino gave Ferrari the reach into the GT Spider segment. The model now gets an update and the latest ...
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
Stock lists at 116% premium to the upper end of the price band
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
The Hindu Right has always had an uneasy relationship with MK Gandhi. The moral revulsion triggered by his ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
In a newly independent country torn apart by communal violence, one man remained the messiah of peace
Meet the liquor vendors who look forward to a day of relaxation with family, as few other celebrations accord ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...