Amazon introduces ‘Auto Mode’ for Alexa’s in-vehicle voice experience

Amazon has introduced a new feature for Alexa called ‘Auto Mode’, an addition to the voice assistant’s in-vehicle experience.

“Auto Mode in the Alexa app lets you see and do more with your Echo Auto and supported Alexa auto accessories by turning your phone into a smart, driver-friendly display that enhances Alexa’s in-vehicle voice experience,” Amazon said in an official release.

The mode comes with easy-to-read visuals and large touch targets as part of the in-vehicle experience. The Auto Mode has four screens — Home, Navigate, Communicate and Play.

The Home Screen provides one-touch access to a user’s frequent actions. It includes shortcuts for the tasks that a user performs on Alexa frequently such as navigating to saved locations, placing calls to contacts and Alexa devices, and playing recent media.

Users can go to their favourite locations store on the Alexa app using the Navigate screen. Users can also search for new places such as nearby restaurants or coffee shops using the screen.

The Communicate screen is meant for placing a call, dropping in or making announcements using other Alexa devices. Users can also view a list of recently placed calls and devices and can pick an action from there. They can also drop in on their family on their way to home using commands such as, “Alexa, Drop In on my Kitchen Echo Show,” or simply tap on the screen and let Alexa do the rest.

The Play screen is for playing media content. The screen shows the most recent media played using any Alexa device along with a button to play or pause. The Now Playing screen will show additional controls specific to the type of media being played and the service used.

Amazon will roll out the Auto Mode to Android and iOS in the coming weeks. It will be available in the US, Canada, Germany, France, India, Italy, Spain, UK, Australia and New Zealand.