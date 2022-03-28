Apple CEO Tim Cook shares pictures captured by Tamil Nadu students on iPhone 13 mini

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared two pictures clicked by high school students in Tamil Nadu, India, on iPhone 13 mini.

The phone has a dual rear camera setup of 12 MP wide and ultra-wide cameras.

He praised forty students who captured images that represented the culture and said it captured “the vibrance of their communities.”

One of the images shows two kids sitting alongside Besant Nagar beach in Chennai, and the other features a beautiful sunset.

Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale. #ShotOniPhone https://t.co/t0DhNYWGvm pic.twitter.com/I30DTwZkbT — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2022

A photo exhibition by Tamil Nadu students under the theme ‘A Land of Stories’ has been put up at the Egmore Museum, Chennai, until April 17, 2022, and at the Aptronix store in VR Mall, Chennai.

“The exhibition is a collective of their photographs that portrays Tamil Nadu and its stories through their lenses,” said Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation, the event organiser, on its website.

“Tamil Nadu is a land of endless stories. With all the diverse people, food, architecture, landscapes, and cultural trails it has, exploring Tamil Nadu through pictures is a great way to reflect its richness,” it added.