Apple confirms delay in the launch of its upcoming 5G iPhones

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Apple has officially confirmed that its next-generation 5G-enabled iPhones won’t hit the market in September.
“As you know, last year we started selling iPhones in late September. This year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later,” said Apple’s Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri in an earnings call to investors.
Apple usually launches new iPhones in the market in September. This could mean that its upcoming iPhones, likely to be called iPhone 12, will likely be available in the market in mid-October.
The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that Apple had postponed the mass production of its upcoming iPhone by around a month due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic had led to multiple manufacturing-related issues in addition to lower consumer demand.
Qualcomm, in its Q3 earnings report, had also hinted at the delay by factoring in a “partial impact from the delay of a global 5G flagship phone launch” in its fourth quarter projections.
Apple has held multiple internal discussions on deferring the launch of its 5G smartphones, the release of which was scheduled for September, by months as its supply chains have been hit by the pandemic, the Nikkei Asian Review had reported in March. The current situation is also likely to “tame” the reception of its first 5G iPhone, which the company believes needs to be a “hit,” the report said.
Apple may launch the new iPhones in September in a virtual event similar to its World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC). However, it may be mid-October or November before the phones are available for consumers, according to reports.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Rats and chimps grin when tickled, but humans laugh 30 times more when the joke is on others
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
Six podcasts that produce comedy gold with their tight scripts and talented hosts
On shedding clothes and kilos at a diet clinic — and gathering flabby skin and marriage tips
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...