Apple will reportedly bring Wi-Fi 6E to the iPhone 15, making it on par with devices such as MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Mac Mini. A report by MacRumors, based on a news analyst note, said that it is unclear whether the feature will be available on all imodels, or limited to the Pro models.

Also read: Apple rolls out iOS 16.3 with new features

Wi-Fi 6E works over the 6GHz band, allowing faster wireless speed, lower latency, and reduced signal interference. To take advantage of these benefits, the device must be connected to a Wi-Fi 6E router.

Wi-Fi 6E was rumoured for previous iPhone models but failed to be incorporated. But given that Apple has rolled it out in its latest models (such as the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro), it is likely to materialise in iPhone 15, according to the report.

Apple’s iPhone 15 models are expected to be roll out in September 2023. Recently, it was reported that the tech giant will launch a mixed-reality headset this year.

Also read: Apple: iPhone 15 Pro rumoured to be priced more than iPhone 14 Pro

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit