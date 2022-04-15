Apple tests several Mac models with next-generation M2 chips

Apple has been testing nine new Mac models with four different next-generation M2 chips. The company has been gradually replacing Intel chips with its own silicon and is now advancing further.

Bloomberg reported that the Mac computer division generated $35.2 billion in sales in the past fiscal year, about 10 per cent of Apple’s total sales revenue. The new devices being tested with standard M2 chips, M2 Pro, M2 Max, and a successor to the M1 Ultra include:

A MacBook Air with an M2 chip that features an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. A Mac mini with the M2 chip and a variant with the M2 Pro chip. An entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip. A 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro model with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The M2 Max chip features a 12-core GPU and 38-core GPU, along with 64GB of memory. A Mac Pro that will include a successor to the M1 Ultra used in the Mac Studio.

The Verge reported that the higher-end machines would reportedly have M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, with the Max having 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores.

The company is also testing a Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip which was used in the entry-level 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Bloomberg reported. However, the company has not disclosed a timeline for the release of these models.