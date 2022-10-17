Apple is reportedly working on a dock to turn iPad with smart display and speaker like Facebook Portal or Amazon Echo Show smart home devices. Google, last week, announced a docking accessory for its upcoming Pixel Tablet to control smart home devices via the Home app.

The iPad docking station will let users make calls via FaceTime and gain hands-free control of smart home devices. The launch is expected in the next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple will announce new variants of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which will run on M2 chips found on the MacBook Air. An updated version of HomePod is also in the works and is expected to have an S8 chip and multi-touch functionality.

The company is planning a combined Apple TV and smart speaker device equipped with camera.

